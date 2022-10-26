Soldiers of SOF installed flag of Ukraine in Nevsky, Luhansk region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian flag now flies in the liberated village of Nevske in the Luhansk region.
This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"Nevske settlement of Luhansk region. And although today we raise a flag on the ruins of liberated cities, tomorrow under a peaceful sky we will rebuild them!" - the post says.
