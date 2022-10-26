ENG
Occupants, fleeing from AFU fighters, left brand new DShK machine guns and a large number of ammunition for them. VIDEO

Fleeing from Ukrainian soldiers, occupants left several new large-caliber machine guns and a lot of ammunition.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, one of the Ukrainian warriors published a video with trophy weapons. Its quantity caused the soldier sincere joy and admiration.

Attention! Contains profanity!

See more: 80th Airborne Assault Brigade was replenished with APC-82A won in Kharkiv region, - Butusov. PHOTO

Author: 

