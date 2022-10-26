Writer George Martin spoke about Russia’s nuclear threat: I wish I had a dragon to fly to the Kremlin. VIDEO

American writer George Martin, famous for his fantasy novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire", spoke about nuclear war threat from Russia.

The host passed to the writer the audience's question concerning the prospects of science fiction, in particular in predicting the future. George Martin reflected on the main themes of this genre of literature. He reminded that in 1950-1960s people were afraid of nuclear threat.

"Over time, we stopped worrying about that. We started to worry about the zombie apocalypse. But suddenly nuclear war looks more and more realistic," the writer noted.

He pointed out that modern people already have real experience of a pandemic. And in this context, Martin believes, it is very important that there are optimists who have options for preserving civilization in any terrible situation. For example, climate change or nuclear disaster.

"What will we do if Putin really uses nuclear weapons? What would we do? I would like to have a dragon to fly it to the Kremlin, but... I don't know..." he said.

At this point there was laughter from the audience, and when it stopped, Colbert asked whether Martin had lost faith in the power of science fiction as an option for seeing the future. The writer affirmed that he had.

