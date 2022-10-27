National Guardsmen have been holding Bilohorivka in Luhansk region for 10 days under intense, almost round-the-clock fire. VIDEO

The last 10 days have been very difficult for the National Guardsmen of Kalin. They are holding the settlement of Bilohorivka, in the Luhansk region, under intense, almost round-the-clock fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the National Guard of Ukraine.

As a serviceman of the 8th regiment of the NU notes on the pseudonym Journalist, it was and is extremely important for the defense forces to hold this settlement, because it is the first liberated settlement in the Luhansk region: "For a long time, battles have been going on here with the regular forces of Russia and the Wagnerites. It was not possible without losses among our brothers.

Despite this, not a single National Guardsman gave up and laid down his arms. We will stand until the last."

