In occupied Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region, there is large-scale fire again, oil depot is on fire. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk region, a large-scale fire broke out again, an oil storage is on fire.
This is reported by propagandists from RIA Novosti, Censor.NET informs.
According to propaganda, the Armed Forces allegedly fired at an oil depot with HIMARS, as a result of which 4 people were injured.
We will remind you that earlier it was reported that in the occupied Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk region there was a strong fire in the area of the railway station.
