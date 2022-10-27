In occupied Shakhtarsk in Donetsk region, there is large-scale fire again, oil depot is on fire. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk region, a large-scale fire broke out again, an oil storage is on fire.

This is reported by propagandists from RIA Novosti, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: In liberated Donetsk region, 146 bodies have already been exhumed, - police

According to propaganda, the Armed Forces allegedly fired at an oil depot with HIMARS, as a result of which 4 people were injured.

We will remind you that earlier it was reported that in the occupied Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk region there was a strong fire in the area of the railway station.