We will go through this darkness with dignity, keeping light in our hearts, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Ukraine will pass through the darkness that Russia is trying to arrange by strikes on our energy sector - courageously, with dignity, with light in our hearts.

It was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The main thing is to keep the light in the heart, and everyone has their own. For someone, it is a father at the front, for someone - a comrade, for someone - a beloved, a dear one nearby," the President noted.

Zelenskiy expressed confidence that for all of us Ukraine is the main light, we will win for it.

Read more: Zelenskyi urged Ukrainians to save electricity: We must defeat Russia in energy field