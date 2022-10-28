The result of our struggle will certainly be liberation of Ukraine, just like 78 years ago, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 246th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Evil always starts the same way. The invaders call themselves liberators. The invasion of their army - self-defense. As 80 years ago, the Ukrainian people defend their native land. And the enemy's blitzkrieg plan is a failure.

Evil always acts in the same way. It kills civilians, assuring that it hits only military targets. Arranges blockades and filtration camps. And Syrets becomes Olenivka. Destroys towns and villages. And Koryukivka becomes Bucha. But sooner or later, war crimes become known. The reaction of the world becomes painful. The policy of appeasement becomes a tough counteraction.

Evil always ends the same way. The occupier becomes a surrenderer. The invader becomes a fugitive. War criminals become defendants, aggression becomes a sentence. Destruction becomes reparations. Enemy equipment becomes museum exhibits. The deeds of grandfathers become the victories of grandchildren. The liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis on the 247th day of our struggle becomes a symbol: the result of our struggle is the liberation of our Ukraine!

One way or another, our land always becomes free. Resistance becomes pride. Struggle becomes victory. And Ukraine becomes united!" Zelenskiy said.

