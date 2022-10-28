Russian leadership will seek any new opportunities to continue the war, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 247th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I held several meetings with the military - on the current situation in the forefront, our active actions. Today, the enemy reports on the alleged completion of their mobilization... About the alleged need for new waves of sending Russian citizens to the front. We feel quite the opposite on the frontline.

Although Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions using the mobilized, but they are so poorly trained and equipped, so roughly used by the command that it suggests that soon Russia may need a new wave of sending people to war.

We are preparing for this - preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war. In particular, thanks to its accomplices in Iran. That is why we work with partners every day to strengthen our air defense, our other defense capabilities. Every day we strengthen the protection of our critical infrastructure, especially energy infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

