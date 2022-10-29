Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation repulse UAV attack in waters of Sevastopol Bay, - Razvozhaev. VIDEO

On the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the anti-aircraft fire brigade worked three times during the night alone.

In turn, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reports on the alleged drone attack.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet repel the UAV attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay. No objects in the city have been hit," he assures, adding that all operational services are ready.

According to Telegram channels, Sevastopol Bay was temporarily closed to ferries and boats after the drone attack.

