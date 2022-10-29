Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region on October 28. There are wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russians fired multiple rocket-propelled grenades and heavy artillery at the homes of residents of the Huliaypole district. Settlements of Polohy and Vasylivka districts came under enemy fire.

This is reported by the National Police of the Zaporizhzhia region, Censor.NET informs.

"Every day in Huliaypole, the streets of the private sector are subjected to more and more terrible destruction. Roofs are broken, facades of buildings are damaged, courtyards are gutted, and in some places, there are piles of construction debris instead of houses. In high-rise buildings, windows are broken, and windows and balconies are damaged.

The situation in the Orykhiv district is no better either - the homes of local residents have been destroyed and cars have been damaged," the report says.

Residents of the village of Primorske, Vasylivka district are constantly under enemy fire. The invaders damaged several houses and outbuildings. Two civilians were injured.

"Based on the fact of war crimes, the police transferred and collected materials to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia Region to open criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, "Violation of the Laws and Customs of War," the police reported.

