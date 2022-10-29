Exclusive footage of burning Russian ships in Sevastopol: At least 3 caliber carriers destroyed. VIDEO

As a result of night explosions in occupied Sevastopol, at least 3 Russian "Kalibr" carrier ships were damaged

This was reported by sources to law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET reports.

Among them is the Admiral Makarov frigate. There is a good chance that several ships are not just damaged, but sunk.

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in the Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles.

