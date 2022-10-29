How can Russia be among others in G20 if it deliberately works for famine on several continents - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy traditionally addressed Ukrainians in evening of October 29.

As informs Censor.NЕТ it was stated in Volodymyr Zelenskiy official Facebook.

"Today Russia made a rather predictable statement - a statement that they are finally disrupting the grain export initiative.

But in fact, this is not their decision today. Russia began to deliberately aggravate the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.

From September to the present day, there are 176 ships in the grain corridor that cannot pass along their route. Some grain carriers have been waiting for more than three weeks. This is an absolutely deliberate Russian blockade. It is an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine for Africa and Asia.

Today, more than two million tons of food is at sea. This means that access to food for more than seven million consumers has actually worsened.

All partners see this artificial queue of ships. They see what Russia did to disrupt the grain initiative. They see that even ships with grain, which are contracted under the UN Food Program for the poorest countries, do not receive a guaranteed opportunity to pass through the sea route.

Read more: Russia deliberately delays vessels of "grain agreement" in Bosphorus, so Ukrainian ports are operating at 25-30% capacity, - Ministry of Infrastructure

Russia is doing everything to ensure that millions of Africans, millions of people in the Middle East and South Asia find themselves in conditions of artificial famine or at least a severe price crisis. Ukraine has been and can continue to be one of the guarantors of global food security," the statement reads.

Read more: "Russia stops participating in "grain agreement", - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation