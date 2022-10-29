"We drank from a puddle already. I haven’t even been going to a toilet for a week because there is nothing": Russian occupant complains to relatives about lack of water and food, - DIU interception. AUDIO
Russian occupant, who is now on the territory of Ukraine, complained to his family that he had nothing to drink and eat.
The relevant interception of the conversation was published by Intelligence Department of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.
So, when the mother asked "How are you?" the occupier replied that it was not very good.
"Well... in general, with machine guns against tanks. It's crazy, our commanders are all drunk as shit... They run away at once, there is no communication with them and that's it. They have everything, we can see. And we have nothing. We've been drinking from a puddle, I haven't even gone to the toilet for a week, because we have nothing. It's scary, it's scary, it's fucked," the occupier said and asked his mother not to tell anyone about their conversation, because there have already been cases when Russian soldiers were sent to prison after complaints.
The Russian occupier told his mother that there were 100 people in one of their units - only two survived.
"This kind of bullshit is happening here. Fight whatever you want - 20 people against 2 thousand," the occupier said.
