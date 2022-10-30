Increase in movement of Russian occupants’ equipment in Mariupol: they are moving towards Mangush, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In temporarily occupied Mariupol there is an increase in movement of invaders’ equipment towards Mangush, tanks and manpower are moving.

It was reported in Telegram by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are recording increased movement of equipment in Mariupol and Mariupol district.

Tanks on tractors and manpower on trucks are moving through the city center to Magush. All with the mark V. From today, the movement of occupants' equipment is accompanied by the installation of mobile checkpoints and operational measures for "cleansing" - selective check of documents and phones.

Around 8:30 am, 6 trucks with mobilized soldiers drove from the village of Yuriivka to the training ground near the village of Babakh-Tarama. Two helicopters with the military leadership arrived at the training ground for a show of inspection.

The ban on truck traffic across the Crimean bridge led to a transport collapse in the city. 20-ton and 40-ton trucks plowed through the city unhesitatingly. Due to the priority of sudden passage of the military occupants, the number of accidents has increased rapidly," he said.