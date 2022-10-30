Every day and without any breaks we work to accelerate restoration of our state’s territorial integrity, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a traditional evening address to Ukrainian citizens.

"Every day and without any breaks we work to accelerate the restoration of our state's territorial integrity.

Following the results of this week, I would like to note the warriors of the 54th separate mechanized brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the 5th separate assault regiment and the 10th separate mountain assault brigade for bravery and steadfastness during the defense of the borders in the Siversky direction, as well as the fighters of the 25th separate airborne Sycheslav brigade for their determination during the liberation of our territory, for special energy. Thank you, warriors!

Border guards of the Chop detachment, who are now defending our state in Donetsk region as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, showed excellent work. Today, they stopped the fierce assault of the enemy - the Russian attack was repelled. In addition, they managed to replenish our exchange fund. Thank you, guys!

The Air Forces have also achieved results: today we shot down a Russian attack helicopter and a Russian military aircraft - Su-25.

Russian terrorists continued shelling in different directions: Chernihiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donbas, Dnipro Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and the Oblast, Mykolaiv and the Oblast... We are responding to the occupants. We are responding tangibly.

I thank each and everyone who is fighting and working for our victory! I thank everyone who cares about others in these circumstances!"

