Data is being clarified. Occupiers suffered greatest losses in Avdiivka and Lyman areas, - General Staff. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstiantyn Ostrozky near Bakhmut targeted an assault group of Russian invaders and destroyed it.

The video of the successful attack recorded by a drone was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on his page in the social network. The recording shows that the occupying group included at least six attack aircraft. The gunners fired twice at the invaders.

Watch more: For the first time during war: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy an entire Russian battery of 5 152 mm Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems. VIDEO