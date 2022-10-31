Butusov on attack on ship of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation in Sevastopol Bay: Russian fleet was completely unprepared for such scale. VIDEO

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, described the unprecedented nature of the attack on the ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Sevastopol Bay on the air of Radio NV.

- A special broadcast continues on Radio HB. My name is Oleksiy Tarasov. We will spend the next two hours together. Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, is now joining our live broadcast. Mr. Yuri, good afternoon. Welcome to the air.

- Good afternoon, I congratulate you.

- So, yesterday we saw what happened in Sevastopol. Not what they saw with their own eyes. Saw many videos that were published. There was a lot of analysis about what happened. There were also opinions that the operation that was carried out yesterday in Sevastopol was unique. Do you agree with this?

- Of course, from a technical point of view, these are absolutely unprecedented events, which, I think, are such a major topic of discussion for all the military in the world now, because it is the first time such a large-scale attack has been carried out. Moreover, surface drones, unmanned aerial vehicles. On such a scale, for such a scale, the Russian fleet turned out to be completely unprepared. That is, the typical means of response and defense of the naval base, which were available to the Russians, could not cope with this attack.

- We have also seen, just as I was talking about these videos that have been published, there we can see how these drones appear to be hitting Russian ships. One of them is identified as the Admiral Makarov frigate. And what did you see on those videos that appeared on the network?

- Yes, indeed. One of the ships that the drones are approaching and apparently hitting is a frigate of the project to which Admiral Makarov belongs, and at least two amphibious ships that were also likely hit. Therefore, we also know that we were attacked from the air by drones at the same time, that is, the ships were attacked from the air. The most impressive thing is that it is obvious that all these drones for air attack, sea drones, surface drones - all this was made by Ukrainian specialists, obviously, it was made by some people who have a sufficiently high level of engineering knowledge. And of course, the coordination, the fact that it was carried out simultaneously - an air strike and a sea strike by drones - is an absolutely unprecedented technical task on its scale. Considering that this is the first time this has been done anywhere in the world, I think it can be considered a huge technical success.

- Well, I also, you know, read analytics, including our and Western military experts. There is such a specialized publication (I think it is American, I could be wrong) called Naval News. They seem to be there, I'm not sure, maybe they were one of the first to publish this surface drone that was found on the shore in Sevastopol. And they also confirm that indeed, it was probably developed by Ukrainian specialists. And those videos that were also appeared on social networks, there we can see the camera that was used to shoot it. Is it possible to estimate now the damage that this attack caused to the Black Sea Fleet in that Strelsky Bay?

- In the video, we have no reliable confirmation of what exactly, what injuries were caused, how severe they are. The Russians, of course, classified them. The Russian statement that nothing happened there, there are no injuries, does not inspire confidence, since they could simply show that there were no injuries and then all questions would be removed. Because the video clearly shows the areas where the damage was done. But we have not seen any photos or videos, neither from the Admiral Makarov-type frigate, nor from the Russian amphibious ships that were attacked. It is obvious that the Russians do not want to show the real extent of the damage. Obviously, from this it can be concluded that the lesion did occur. The damage is significant, to say the least. I do not know what weight of explosives could be loaded into this boat in principle. I do not have this information. I think, I hope, that is enough to defeat. But of course, there is the question of whether this is enough to destroy such a large ship.

- We also remember that Russia will never admit its losses. And here, even after this attack, they said that minesweeper Ivan Golubets was damaged. That is, we understand, usually, if they say that something is damaged, then we can somehow multiply it by 3 or 4. But, of course, we have to wait for some more verified information to confirm this. I want to discuss something else with you. I saw the news today that for the first time since, let's say, the full-scale invasion, that is, since February 24, that is, since February-March, we see information that the General Staff reported that 950 occupiers were destroyed. We have such a figure. This has not happened for a long time. What does this indicate to you?

- I have no information in which place such great losses were inflicted on the Russian occupiers. So I can't comment. Usually, such large losses are the result of some large encirclement operations or prolonged fierce battles, where, for example, the enemy attacks our prepared defenses, receives some powerful massed blows. I still have no information in which this could happen. Therefore, I cannot comment here in detail.

- Of course. Here we can only quote the statement of the Ukrainian General Staff, which said that it was a good day. And really, it's good if 950 eliminated Russian occupiers, it's very, very good. A week ago, you explained to us on the air how difficult the situation around Bakhmut is, how much the Russians are trying to achieve something at least in that direction. After that, the news appeared, I think it was either Monday or Tuesday of this week, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to repel the occupiers by 2 km. Allegedly, the distance that the occupiers covered in 2 months, we were able to nullify their achievements in 48 hours. What do you know about what is happening there now?

- Yes, indeed, we conducted a counterattack. The situation remains difficult. Nevertheless, we regained our positions in one of the sections, where the enemy came very close to the outskirts of Bakhmut. But in other areas, the enemy maintains its positions and tries to advance. But on the other hand, at this moment, the enemy does not have any advances in this area. Now the enemy's main efforts and advances are concentrated in the area of ​​the city of Vugledar, in the area of ​​the village of Pavlivka. There, the enemy is trying to break through our defenses. And in the Avdiivka district, in the Opytny and Vodyanyi districts. That is, the enemy is trying to advance there. At the moment, the situation in Bakhmut is difficult, but it is stabilized and there will be no such sudden breakthroughs by the enemy there.

- Another good news that we received this week is that the Armed Forces cut off the communication of the occupiers along the Svatovo-Kreminna highway. We are talking about the Luhansk region, the north of the Luhansk region. And I also saw it from you, you published a video on your YouTube channel about the destruction of an entire battery of 5 of the latest Russian MSTA SN-2 self-propelled artillery installations near the villages of Nevske and Novolyubovka in the Luhansk region. Is it all connected? What can you tell us about the Luhansk direction?

- Ukrainian troops continue their offensive in the Luhansk direction. This Russian battery was destroyed in October. As you know, after the loss of Lyman, the Russian command tried to stabilize the front line on the border with the Luhansk region, to prevent Ukrainian troops there, since, as you know, they included Luhansk region in Russia by Putin's decree. And, of course, for them now it was such a painful blow that what they included in the composition, they are not able to keep. And the Ukrainian troops already knocked out the Russians from parts of the villages of the Luhansk region, liberated Nevsky. The Nevsky district was one of such key points in this area. Our troops continue to advance. The fact that we came out and can currently exercise fire control over the section of the P66 route between Kreminya and Svatov is a significant achievement, as it was a very convenient border for the enemy. The so-called rolling route, which allowed the maneuvering of troops along the front. Now, access to this route essentially breaks the enemy's maneuver and limits communications. And this creates opportunities for coverage, creates a threat, creates a threat to the enemy's positions, both in the Kreminnaya area and in the Svatov area. Therefore, this is a significant achievement. The offensive is coming because the enemy understands its direction and has concentrated large forces, slowly. But it is impressive that the Ukrainian troops continue to advance, although very large Russian forces are concentrated there now.

- One of the news, which is indirectly related to the Luhansk region, is that the Russian general Lapin was removed from this direction. We remember that there were two Russian characters who were very dissatisfied with this Lapin. On the one hand, the head of Chechnya, Kadyrov. On the other hand, the founder of the Communist Party of Ukraine, Wagner Prigozhin. And now we see that this Lapin has been suspended. What does this tell you? Should we even apply for such permutations?

- For us, in principle, it is always interesting what is happening in the enemy's command. Changes in command always lead to some changes in both tactics and application in the area. It is important for us. Of course, this is recognition of Ukrainian troops in this area, first of all. Secondly, it is very important that after a series of defeats, the Russian military leadership no longer has such a clear, purposeful vertical. And now, in essence, there is such dual power in the Russian army. I wrote about it. That is, there is a vertical of Defense Minister Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov, and now there is a vertical of General Surovikin, commander of the operation in Ukraine, who is supported by Prigozhin and Kadyrov. Their campaign against Lapin was actually a raid on Shoigu and Gerasimov, whom they are trying to bring down. It is known on the Internet that in 2017, even Shoigu launched an investigation against Prigozhin's companies, which tried to capture the market for supplying food to the Russian army. It is obvious that this struggle for resources, for finances, for power in the Russian army has now led to such a dual power, where all parties run to Putin and try to win his support. This is good for us, because the enemy, on the one hand, has problems with management, which will necessarily be reflected in the quality of combat operations, in the quality of troop management. On the other hand, we see that the enemy is trying to make changes in the management of the troops. This should be monitored, as these changes may worsen, or may somewhat improve, the situation, organization, and equipment of the Russian army.

- You have already mentioned this Surovikin, who on the Russian side is responsible for the so-called special military operation, as they call Russia's war against Ukraine, and continue to call it. I read the following analysis from the Carnegie Foundation about what is the mandate of this Surovikin, what are its tasks. According to their analysts, Surovikin has the task of moving on all fronts to a strategic defense, with the possibility (I am quoting here, sorry for taking so long) with the possibility of diversionary strikes and local tactical offensives to improve positions and that allegedly Russia intends to build a stable and a long-term line of defense in newly captured territories in order to prevent deep breakthroughs by the Armed Forces and further shifts of new borders. In the sense that the main thing is to have time before the cold actually freeze this war. Do you see exactly similar actions on our fronts by the Russians?

- I don't see any signs of what the Carnegie researchers wrote about. In fact, the situation at the front shows a somewhat different situation. Russia has a great advantage in forces, retains in combat equipment. Now he is trying to create a big advantage in personnel at the front. Russian troops retain command control, will receive a large amount of ammunition and have an advantage in ammunition. They have an advantage in some other types of heavy weapons. Therefore, what is happening at the front now is a struggle for the tactical initiative. Stabilization of the front is impossible considering the number of troops currently on the front line. Maneuver combat operations are underway. For the tactical initiative, both sides are constantly trying to impose the initiative on the enemy, to occupy more advantageous lines, more advantageous positions. Where there is an opportunity, there are means of destruction, reconnaissance and assault units, there they try to advance, attack. Therefore, it is not necessary to calculate that now, perhaps, there will be a pause similar to the experience of the First or Second World War, such a big pause that everyone will sit in the trenches and look at each other for several weeks or months with binoculars or scopes. This will not happen. There are no prerequisites for this, and such active hostilities will continue now. They will have tactical importance. These will not be big breakthroughs. Now it is impossible. But, of course, both sides will try to weaken the fighting capacity as much as possible and form reserves so that it is possible to move again to some massive offensive actions in certain directions.

- Speaking of exactly the kind of weapons that the Russians are receiving at the fronts, we saw that the publication of the New York Times appeared today. For some reason, they believe that the Ukrainian gained an advantage in artillery in the South of Ukraine. Do you think we should just be skeptical of such posts?

- Yes, I think that this is an overly optimistic view. We can say that in the area, on the Kherson front, on the front of the Kherson bridgehead, thanks to constant massive strikes on Russian crossings across the Dnipro in this area, the enemy's logistics are really weakened. And we can say that there our artillery and Russian artillery have reached a certain parity. But to say that we have an advantage there is an exaggeration. Because the Russians are doing everything to transfer ammunition, additional weapons, artillery there and are also constantly shelling. Russian artillery continues to work there. Of course, thanks to the fact that the Ukrainians have certain intelligence capabilities and high-precision weapons, we have a significant number of successes in this area. Our command really concentrated its forces here. Our counter-battery fight and, in principle, defeating the enemy is organized quite effectively due to the availability of ammunition in the first place and effective aerial reconnaissance. But it cannot be said that this is the case here. Our Western colleagues express too much optimism.

- Mr. Yuriy, I would like to discuss with you the unusual concern of the occupiers towards Ukrainians in the south of Ukraine, in the territories temporarily occupied by them. We see that they are calling for evacuation, we have seen photos of such leaflets that are being distributed, even on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson Region, that it is necessary to leave somewhere in the Krasnodar Territory, and so on. it seems to me that there is a fairly simple explanation here, that this is not an evacuation, but a deportation, in order to then settle these territories with Russians, that is, a loyal population. And how do you perceive these facts? Why do they need to deport Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories?

- First of all, they need to improve their logistics in the Kherson region. They have big problems there. So because of the many problems and the fact that they have a ferry service, they need to reduce the number of people they have to keep there and who need to travel across the river. They are trying to shorten the connection through the Dnipro in order to concentrate the maximum amount of shipping means for the logistics of their troops. For this, in principle, they need to resettle the entire civilian population, so that all ferries, all boats, all ships can be concentrated exclusively on the supply of troops. And so that people do not stand there at the crossings, are not dissatisfied. Of course, remove them. And the third. Of course, they understand that there are many patriots among the Ukrainians whom they suspect of passing on information to Ukraine about the concentration of Russian troops and want to ensure the security of their rear area in this way.

Mr. Yurii, what you say really sounds very logical. I thank you very much for your analysis. Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.Net, was in touch with us.