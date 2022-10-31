After military and politicians, lawyers will put an end to this war, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

It is lawyers who will put an end to this Russia-started war after military and politicians.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his address to the participants of the meeting organized by the International Bar Association, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that it is lawyers who will put an end to this war after the military and politicians. Those who will ensure the prosecution of all those responsible for terror and compensation for all losses caused by Russia - at the expense of the assets of the aggressor state itself. Such justice should be the end of the evil that Russia has brought," Zelenskiy said.

He stressed that every war criminal would be brought to justice.

The President added that the Russian invasion undermines many years of humanity's achievements in the protection of international law and order and peace.

"This war that continues in Ukraine has long had echoes in all other parts of the world - somewhere there are waves of refugees, somewhere there is a threat of large-scale famine due to the artificial food crisis provoked by Russia, somewhere there is a brutal cost of living crisis that drives millions of people into poverty and destroys the well-being of the middle class even where Russia cannot reach with its aggression, and somewhere the most cruel things possible are happening in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

According to the President, due to artillery shelling, hundreds of Ukrainian cities were destroyed, and dozens were completely burned.

Zelenskiy also stressed that millions of Ukrainians had suffered losses from the war unleashed by Russia - they had lost their loved ones, friends, their homes. At least tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already been killed, the President said.

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine was doing everything to protect people and expel Russian invaders as soon as possible, to return freedoms to all Ukrainians in every corner of the country: "I believe that we will do it thanks to our heroic defenders, thanks to everyone who is fighting and working for the victory of Ukraine," the President added.

The Head of State also thanked the international partners for the support.

"Our partners provide a very powerful assistance, I am particularly grateful to the United States for the leadership in the global coalition formed this year to protect Ukraine and freedom," the President said.