Neither army nor terror will allow Russia to conquer Ukraine, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 250th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by Presidental press office, infoms Censor.NЕТ.

"At this time, restoration works are still ongoing in those regions where Russian missiles hit today. We are doing everything possible to restore energy and water supply. And we will.

Today, our Air Force and all those involved in the protection of the sky worked very well. We managed to save most of the objects that the terrorists targeted. Only this morning terrorists used 55 cruise missiles for a massive attack. 45 of them were shot down.

We will continue to strengthen our air defense. But already now for every ten hits terrorists have to spend at least four times more missiles. Russia's performance in terms of drones, including those supplied by its Iranian allies, is even worse. And the world sees this. It sees that the former "second army of the world" is no longer even the twenty-second in its effectiveness. And we will do everything to make it the second hundred. And it will be.

Russian terrorists do not have such missiles that could hit the Ukrainian desire to live. To live civilized and take care of each other. Neither the army, nor terror, nor anything else will Russia be able to conquer Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.

