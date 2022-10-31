Underwater vehicles are 6 meters long, there are 500 tons of explosives, - Putin about Ukrainian underwater drones. VIDEO
Russian President Vladimir Putin released information that Ukraine has underwater vehicles - six-meter drones with 500 tons of explosives.
As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Russian mass media, this statement he made at a press conference.
Commenting on the situation with the grain corridor in the Black Sea, Putin said: "Let them (UN and Turkey - ed.) work with Ukraine. And Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threats to civilian vessels and Russian supply vessels. Look, I do not know whether the Ministry of Defense gave this or not. This is not a joke. Those underwater vehicles are 6 meters long. I think there's 500 tons of explosives in there. If it blows up, there will be nothing left of the ship and grain".
