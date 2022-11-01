ENG
Russian military hit private sector in Bakhmut with phosphorus shells. VIDEO

Russian troops, using phosphorous shells, struck private houses in one of the districts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Right now, a sniper is using phosphorous ammunition in the private sector of one of Bakhmut's districts," the report says.

