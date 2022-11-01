Russian military hit private sector in Bakhmut with phosphorus shells. VIDEO
Russian troops, using phosphorous shells, struck private houses in one of the districts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"Right now, a sniper is using phosphorous ammunition in the private sector of one of Bakhmut's districts," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password