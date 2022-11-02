ENG
"Relatives in Russia have been sent summonses. I’ll meet you", - Russian Chervonets is fighting for Ukraine. VIDEO

Russian Vitaly alias Chervonets. He has been living in our country for 13 years, he was never able to get Ukrainian citizenship, but this did not stop him and now he is fighting for Ukraine on the hottest parts of the front.

As Censor.NET reports, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian invaders, Vitaly has been fighting in the ranks of the "Santa" volunteer unit under the command of Volodymyr Regesh. Vitaliy spoke about his military experience and relatives in Russia in a special story published on the Butusov Plus channel.

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1215) Rehesha Volodymyr Santa (1)
