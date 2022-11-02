ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11940 visitors online
News Video War
8 804 157

"I will go to Crimea. I really want to see sea", - Zelensky about his post-war plans. VIDEO

After Ukraine’s victory over Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky first of all plans to visit the de-occupied Crimea

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an interview with Czech television.

"After the victory, I will go to Crimea. I want to see the sea... It will not be in winter. What to do at the sea in winter?" - said Zelensky.

See more: System of defensive lines is being strengthened around Kyiv. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6473) Crimea (2218)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 