"I will go to Crimea. I really want to see sea", - Zelensky about his post-war plans. VIDEO
After Ukraine’s victory over Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky first of all plans to visit the de-occupied Crimea
As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an interview with Czech television.
"After the victory, I will go to Crimea. I want to see the sea... It will not be in winter. What to do at the sea in winter?" - said Zelensky.
