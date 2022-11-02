"I will go to Crimea. I really want to see sea", - Zelensky about his post-war plans. VIDEO

After Ukraine’s victory over Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky first of all plans to visit the de-occupied Crimea

As Censor.NET reports, he said this in an interview with Czech television.

"After the victory, I will go to Crimea. I want to see the sea... It will not be in winter. What to do at the sea in winter?" - said Zelensky.

