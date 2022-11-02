ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11816 visitors online
News Video War
23 245 43

"Boys were brought from Kaliningrad to Ukraine. All drunk, running around, looking for vodka, to get drunk before their deaths": how Russian mobilized soldiers are sent off to war. VIDEO

Another video about behavior of "partially mobilized" at a gathering point somewhere in Russia has appeared online.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ.

The author of the video sees off four buses of Russians with an admonishment: "Come on, guys, to the meat processing plant!".

Read more: Every fifth of already dead Russian mobilized men did not even reach front - "Novaya Gazeta"

It should be reminded that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training in view of the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time  Russia mobilized almost all men in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, forcibly detained residents of Crimea, and occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Discontent actions swept across Russia, men are trying to leave Russia en masse.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that allegedly partial mobilization had been completed and 82 thousand mobilized people had been sent to Ukraine.

Read more: Occupiers use Henichesk as base for training mobilized Russians

Author: 

Russia (11790) mobilization (1118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 