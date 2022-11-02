"Boys were brought from Kaliningrad to Ukraine. All drunk, running around, looking for vodka, to get drunk before their deaths": how Russian mobilized soldiers are sent off to war. VIDEO

Another video about behavior of "partially mobilized" at a gathering point somewhere in Russia has appeared online.

The author of the video sees off four buses of Russians with an admonishment: "Come on, guys, to the meat processing plant!".

It should be reminded that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. According to Putin, only citizens who are in reserve will be subject to conscription, they will undergo additional training in view of the war in Ukraine. According to the decree, mobilization begins on September 21.

At the same time Russia mobilized almost all men in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, forcibly detained residents of Crimea, and occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Discontent actions swept across Russia, men are trying to leave Russia en masse.

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that allegedly partial mobilization had been completed and 82 thousand mobilized people had been sent to Ukraine.

