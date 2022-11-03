ENG
On November 3, 7 ships with 290,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny for Asian and European countries. VIDEO

As part of the Grain Initiative, 10 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have already been sent to 43 countries around the world.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Thus, on November 3, 7 ships with 290,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny for Asian and European countries.

Among them are ESENTEPE with 29,000 tons of sunflower seeds for Oman and KEY KNIGHT with 67,000 tons of corn for China.

Since August 1, 430 ships have exported 10 million tons of Ukrainian food to countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe. As noted earlier, in October, export volumes could have been 30-40% higher if Russia had not artificially blocked inspections in the Bosphorus.

