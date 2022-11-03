ENG
Warriors of 61st brigade raised state flag in liberated village of Mala Seidemenukha in Kherson region. ВIДЕО

On November 3, the warriors of the 61st Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade liberated the village of Mala Seidemenukha, Beryslav district, Kherson region from Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.

"The flag of Ukraine is rising over Mala Seidemenukha!" - the statement reads.

