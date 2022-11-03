Ukrainians raised UAH 236 million in day and half, for which 60 Spartan armored personnel carriers will be purchased in UK - Prytula. VIDEO

Citizens of Ukraine and foreigners in a day and a half after the announcement of the mega fundraising by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation for 50 Spartan armored personnel carriers raised UAH 236 million, which is enough for 60 armored vehicles.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Serhii Prytula.

"No one! Never! We will not be defeated! Because we are Ukrainians! And this means that there is no word "impossible" for us!

1.5 days for which we again turn the world upside down! And again overfulfill the plan ))))!!! The fundraising is closed!

Many thanks to everyone who donated!" - the message reads.

