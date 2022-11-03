To endure Russian energy terror is our national task, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 253rd day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by President's press service, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian attacks on our energy facilities do not stop for a single day. Last night, Iranian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih. In general, there are damage to energy facilities in different regions of the country - this is the volume of electricity generation and transportation, which provides millions of people. As of this evening, about 4.5 million consumers are temporarily disconnected from electricity supply under emergency and stabilization schedules. In particular, in Kyiv and ten regions.

To endure the Russian energy terror, to pass such a test is our national task, one of the main ones now. The very fact that Russia has resorted to terror against the energy sector shows the weakness of the enemy. They cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they are trying to break our people in this way - to humiliate Ukrainians, to strike at the spirit of our people, at the resistance of our people. I believe that Russia will not succeed.

Now it is important to preserve our ability to act together. Therefore, today I want to draw attention to two things - first of all, the attention of local authorities. Please, in all cities and communities of Ukraine, make sure that there is no unnecessary use of electricity. Now is definitely not the time for bright shop windows, signs, advertisements and other such lighting.

I also appeal to the energy companies. Please actively explain to people when and why you disconnect this or that street, this or that district. Now is the time for such micro-communications. People have the right to know. We must do everything to make outages predictable and understandable for consumers," Zelensky said.