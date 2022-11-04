Large number of mobilized people from Russian Federation have arrived in occupied Mariupol, they will be sent to Zaporizhzhia, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russians use the temporarily occupied Mariupol as a logistics hub for their troops.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The villages of Komishuvate and Demianivka of the Mariupol district - since yesterday, a large number of soldiers have arrived, they are settling in the premises of schools, kindergartens, and private houses with the help of local collaborators. From conversations - mobilized, who are being transferred to the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front

Mariupol 8:45 a.m., Kyiv time. 14 tented KAMAZ trucks on the way to Manhush. We are monitoring the further movement. Mariupol has finally been transformed into a military logistics hub. In turn, this simplifies the recording of the movement of the enemy's military force," the message reads.

