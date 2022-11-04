ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10998 visitors online
News Video War
12 321 17

Large number of mobilized people from Russian Federation have arrived in occupied Mariupol, they will be sent to Zaporizhzhia, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russians use the temporarily occupied Mariupol as a logistics hub for their troops.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The villages of Komishuvate and Demianivka of the Mariupol district - since yesterday, a large number of soldiers have arrived, they are settling in the premises of schools, kindergartens, and private houses with the help of local collaborators. From conversations - mobilized, who are being transferred to the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front

Mariupol 8:45 a.m., Kyiv time. 14 tented KAMAZ trucks on the way to Manhush. We are monitoring the further movement. Mariupol has finally been transformed into a military logistics hub. In turn, this simplifies the recording of the movement of the enemy's military force," the message reads.

Read more: Instead of Kerch bridge, Russians let trucks through occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Author: 

Mariupol (1129) occupation (1887) Petro Andriuschenko (248)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 