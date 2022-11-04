Servicemen of 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" destroyed warehouse and KamAZs of enemy in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO
The 93rd "Kholodny Yar" brigade destroyed warehouses with ammunition of the Russian occupiers in the direction of Bakhmut.
This was reported in the press service of the brigade on the Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.
"The Mechanized Battalion of Cold War Soldiers fined two enemies KamAZs from BC for improper parking. In addition, a building with a BC warehouse was destroyed. We continue to eliminate the forces and means of the occupying forces and defend Bakhmut!" - the message says.
