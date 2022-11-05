In Dnipro, substation caught fire, part of city was without electricity. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A large-scale fire broke out at an electrical substation in Dnipro. At the place of ignition, black clouds of smoke can be seen rising into the sky.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

According to their data, the fire at the energy facility occurred in the Diivka district. What caused the electricity to disappear in Diivka and the residential massif Zahidny. The causes and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

There is currently no information from local rescuers.

On Telegram channels, local residents are posting videos and photos from the scene of the incident, which show thick black smoke rising over the city. A column of smoke can be seen a few meters away from the fire. Before that, the locals heard the sounds of explosions. There was no alarm at that time.



