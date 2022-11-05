"We came out of encirclement: only 16 of 36 came out. The 200th are not allowed to be taken away, for fuck’s sake. No body - no case": Russian commanders do not allow to take dead from a battlefield, - interception of Intelligence Department. AUDIO

DIU intercepted a conversation of a Russian occupant about inhuman attitude of their commanders towards liquidated Russians.

It was reported by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Thus, a Russian occupant from the 752nd regiment of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk direction says: "There was no time to call, we were surrounded. Only 16 out of 36 came out, and they don't allow to take the 200th (the dead)... No body - no case. Well, maybe he is in captivity, and relatives are not paid money".

Watch more: "We drank from a puddle already. I haven’t even been going to a toilet for a week because there is nothing": Russian occupant complains to relatives about lack of water and food, - DIU interception. AUDIO

The Russian invader says that the bodies of the dead lie on the ground, and no one takes them away.