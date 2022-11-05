"We came out of encirclement: only 16 of 36 came out. The 200th are not allowed to be taken away, for fuck’s sake. No body - no case": Russian commanders do not allow to take dead from a battlefield, - interception of Intelligence Department. AUDIO
DIU intercepted a conversation of a Russian occupant about inhuman attitude of their commanders towards liquidated Russians.
It was reported by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Thus, a Russian occupant from the 752nd regiment of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk direction says: "There was no time to call, we were surrounded. Only 16 out of 36 came out, and they don't allow to take the 200th (the dead)... No body - no case. Well, maybe he is in captivity, and relatives are not paid money".
The Russian invader says that the bodies of the dead lie on the ground, and no one takes them away.
