SSU special forces destroyed three enemy IFV in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Specialists of Central Security Service "A" of the SSU burned three more Russian IFV in the Kharkiv direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

"Three more burned IFV in the Kharkiv direction - the work of specialists of the CSS "A" of the SSU. Our special forces discovered the place of accumulation of equipment and destroyed the targets with fire from a 120-mm mortar. We continue to work for a complete Victory! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.

