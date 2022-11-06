Monument to Catherine II in Odesa was hidden in black bag. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Odesa monument to the Russian empress Catherine II was surrounded by a fence. The sculpture itself was wrapped in a black bag.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "Dumskaya".

The publication notes that the purpose of such actions is unknown. "Perhaps, it (the monument. - Ed.) was decided to be conserved and protected from enemy shelling, like other city monuments before, and perhaps in this way the city hall is trying to save Kateryna from new encroachments by activists who are fighting for the monument's demolition," - writes "Dumskaya".

We will remind you that on November 2, unknown people put an executioner's cap on the head of the monument, and put a whip in Kateryna's hands.

The Odesa City Council conducted a survey among Odesa residents on what to do with the monument. The majority spoke in favor of dismantling the monument.









