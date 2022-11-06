"They surrender it more than detain it": Russian occupant told about withdrawal near Kherson, - DIU interception. AUDIO

Russians rather "surrender" Kherson than try to hold it at any cost.

This is evidenced by the DIU interception of the conversation of a serviceman of the illegal armed group in the Kherson direction, who told about the arson of his own BC during the retreat from the positions, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I think we'll be out of here soon. Well, as far as I'm concerned, the Russians will all give up on this thing. Today we scorched the BC - all the BCs burned down. They're shooting BCs over there, too. Everything was burning, shooting. In short, everyone is destroying ammunition. The Russians are screaming that Kherson must be held at all costs. They are surrendering it more than they are detaining it," the occupant said.

The invader said that he does not understand the logic of the command, which first surrenders 60-100 km of territories, and then orders to knock out Ukrainian soldiers from there.