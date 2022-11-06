Russia is concentrating forces and means to repeat massive strikes on our infrastructure, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 256th day of full scale war with Russia.

The corespondent video was published by the Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This day the occupants once again used Iranian attack drones. There are shootdowns. But, unfortunately, there are also hits. We also understand that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for possible repetition of massive strikes on our infrastructure. In particular, Russia needed Iranian missiles for this purpose. We are preparing to respond.

The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia to prolong the war, and therefore to prolong the threats to the world provoked by the Russian war.

If not for the Iranian arms supply to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now. And this means closer to the complete overcoming of the food crisis. Closer to overcoming the cost of living crisis. Closer to the stabilization of the energy market. Closer to reliable protection from radiation blackmail, which Russia does not leave. Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia to prolong this war must be responsible for the consequences of the war."

But also, please note: there are more and more reports that not a single Kalibr carrier has been deployed to the Black Sea for combat duty. This is a very significant result achieved by our defenders. The smaller the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the safer the Black Sea is. And there will definitely be a day when we will be able to report that we have provided Ukraine with full protection from the Russian threat both at sea and in the sky," Zelenskiy said.

