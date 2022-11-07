Ukrainian paratrooper about battles in Luhansk region and Donetsk region: "We destroyed one and half thousand manpower and more than hundred combat vehicles of occupiers". VIDEO

A scout named Mykola from one of the military units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the combat operations in the areas of Bilohorivka, in Luhansk Region, and Bohorodichne, in Donetsk Region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Command of the Air Asault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This spring, the Russian invaders tried to build pontoon crossings across the Siversk Donets River in the region of Bilohorivka and proceed to the offensive on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. We destroyed one and a half thousand people and more than a hundred combat vehicles of the invaders," says the Ukrainian defender.

It is noted that paratroopers together with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine met the enemy and destroyed their personnel, equipment and completely destroyed the plans of the occupiers. Then Mykola was transferred to Bogorodychna, where he was seriously wounded. But after treatment, he returned to the army and continues to defend Ukraine.