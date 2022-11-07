Russia’s escalation of missile and drone terror has led to increase in assistance to Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a traditional evening speech to Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NЕТ, appeal was published in оfficial Facebook of President.

"As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only led to the fact that the world responds - responds with new assistance to Ukraine.

We will do everything to ensure that as many countries as possible join this assistance.

In general, our forces are in a state of active defense on the frontline - in some areas of the east and south we are gradually pushing the enemy back.

Donetsk region remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers - they are dying by the hundreds every day. The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers...

I am grateful to each and everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! I am grateful to everyone who is working for our victory! Thanks to all our partners who help us defend freedom! Glory to Ukraine!", - the message reads.

