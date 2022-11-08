AFU blew up enemy fuel depot in village of Dibrova in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Marines of the AFU destroyed the fuel depot of the occupiers in the Severodonetsk district with an artillery strike.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces.

"As a result of an artillery strike by the 140th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Russian warehouse of fuel and lubricants was destroyed," the message reads.

Enemy fuel stocks were destroyed in the village of Dibrova, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region - between Torske and Kreminna.