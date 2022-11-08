Network is dispersing fake about alleged evacuation from Mykolayiv region, - RMA. VIDEO
The authorities of the Mykolaiv region have denied the fakes regarding the alleged evacuation from the territory of the region.
This was reported by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs.
"There is a fake rumor spreading online that the Mykolaiv region is preparing to evacuate ... but this is not true. We are not going to evacuate anywhere. More precisely, we are going, but in the direction of Kherson. So don't worry, follow the official information," said the head of the regional administration.
