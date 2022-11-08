Successful work of aerial reconnaissance and "Stugna": Mykolaiv paratroopers have already destroyed more than 30 enemy tanks and ACV. VIDEO

The anti-tank unit of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to destroy enemy equipment in the area of execution of tasks in Donbas.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Command of the AAT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yes, the other day anti-tankers burned a tank of the Russian invaders with a well-aimed shot of an anti-tank guided missile. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the unit has more than 30 destroyed tanks and armored fighting vehicles of the enemy.

"The main secret of the success of this successful battle was the training of our combat staff of the Stugna ATGM and the clear coordination of their actions with aerial reconnaissance, thanks to whose data we knew about all directions of movement of the enemy's armored vehicles," said the commander of the anti-tank unit.