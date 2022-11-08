Black Hornet micro-reconnaissance drones are already in use by Ukrainian military. VIDEO

The first video of the use of Black Hornet micro-drones by our military appeared on the network

As reported by Censor.NET, the authors of the publication claim that in each transferred military kit there are two drones, a charger and a control tablet: while one is working, the other is charging.

The Black Hornet is a small reconnaissance UAV designed for short-range warfare, particularly in cities. It is in service with the army of Great Britain. The dimensions of the device are approximately 10x2.5 cm and it is intended to accompany troops for reconnaissance of the local situation. "Black Hornet" fits in the palm of your hand and weighs just over 16 grams with the battery. The built-in camera allows the operator to receive full-fledged video and photos.

