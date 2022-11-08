Soldiers of 10th SMAB showed consequences of another attempt to break through ridges. VIDEO
The 109th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th SMAB gave a decent repulse to the enemy when they tried to break through.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the 10th SMAB.
"Comments and some fun background music are not needed here. The jokes are over. The number of your corpses will only grow. You still did not understand where you ended up, or you simply did not want to. But here you will die," signed the published video of the soldiers of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion.
