At performance in Russia, actors in AFU uniforms "shot" audience. VIDEO
In Kaluga, Russia, propagandists staged a performance with "Ukrainian nationalists" and "execution" of spectators.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in social media.
The role of "nationalists" was taken by "actors" from ORDLO.
Similar immersive performances are planned to be shown in 12 cities of Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password