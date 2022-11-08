At performance in Russia, actors in AFU uniforms "shot" audience. VIDEO

In Kaluga, Russia, propagandists staged a performance with "Ukrainian nationalists" and "execution" of spectators.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in social media.

The role of "nationalists" was taken by "actors" from ORDLO.

Similar immersive performances are planned to be shown in 12 cities of Russia.

