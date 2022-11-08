ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10599 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
25 697 90

At performance in Russia, actors in AFU uniforms "shot" audience. VIDEO

In Kaluga, Russia, propagandists staged a performance with "Ukrainian nationalists" and "execution" of spectators.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in social media.

The role of "nationalists" was taken by "actors" from ORDLO.

Similar immersive performances are planned to be shown in 12 cities of Russia.

Read more: Enemy propaganda attacks IT system of AFU situational awareness, - Ministry of Defense

Author: 

propaganda (439) Russia (12436) Obscurantism (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 