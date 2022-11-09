Village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson region after occupation by ruscists: destroyed houses, dirt and devastation. VIDEO
The policemen continue to document the war crimes of the Russians, establish the units that were in the village, and the individuals of the Russian military.
As reported by Censor.NET, the National Police published a video of the consequences of the Russian occupation of a village in the Kherson region.
"The de-occupied village of Velyka Oleksandrivka. As everywhere, in the premises of the Velyka Oleksandrivka village council, the occupiers followed their "Russian peace" - dirt and destruction everywhere. In the basement, Russian war criminals "set up" their barracks. The inscriptions that the Russians left on the walls speak for themselves. for myself," the message says.
Police officers are working on the spot, collecting traces and other information that will help in establishing the facts of the crimes of the Russian military.
