He was cut off by truck - first shots seem to be from place of liquidation of traitor Stremousov. VIDEO

The first footage of the scene of the road accident, in which the state traitor Stremousov allegedly died, appeared online.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on social networks.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, information appeared on social networks that the traitor Kyrylo Stremousov allegedly died in a road accident.

He was cut off by truck - first shots seem to be from place of liquidation of traitor Stremousov 01
He was cut off by truck - first shots seem to be from place of liquidation of traitor Stremousov 02
He was cut off by truck - first shots seem to be from place of liquidation of traitor Stremousov 03

Khersonska region (2279)
