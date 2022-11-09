He was cut off by truck - first shots seem to be from place of liquidation of traitor Stremousov. VIDEO
The first footage of the scene of the road accident, in which the state traitor Stremousov allegedly died, appeared online.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on social networks.
As Censor.NET reported earlier, information appeared on social networks that the traitor Kyrylo Stremousov allegedly died in a road accident.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password