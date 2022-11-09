Ukrainian Armed Forces planted a flag in Kalynivske, Kherson region. VIDEO
Ukrainian servicemen installed a Ukrainian flag in village of Kalynivske, Kherson region.
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram of AFU's officer Anatolyi Stefan.
"November 9, one of the hardest days, but one of the best sunsets," - the video says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password