Ukrainian Armed Forces planted a flag in Kalynivske, Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen installed a Ukrainian flag in village of Kalynivske, Kherson region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram of AFU's officer Anatolyi Stefan.

"November 9, one of the hardest days, but one of the best sunsets," - the video says.

