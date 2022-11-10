AFU in Kherson region won another Russian armored vehicle "Tayfun-K". VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine won an armored vehicle, which is considered the pride of the Russian defense and industrial complex.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Tayfun-K was captured in the Kherson direction. A rare thing," the report says.

It should be noted that "Tayfun-K" is considered the pride of the Russian defense-industrial complex. It belongs to the MRAP class - with anti-mine protection against detonation of 8 kg in TNT equivalent. Anti-fire protection corresponds to the fourth level.