Armed Forces of Ukraine on captured T-72B3M pull another captured T-72B3 near Kherson. VIDEO

The Russian occupying troops in the Kherson region threw tanks, which were "trophied" by the Ukrainian defenders.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"Symbolic video of the day - the Russian Lend-Lease near Kherson! The T-72B3M trophy tank, which was previously captured and is fighting as part of the 28th mechanized brigade, "regroups" another newly captured T-72B3 with an anti-missile "barbecue" on the tower , which will also be included in the composition of our tankers.

The trophy got to our soldiers near the village of Posad-Pokrovske near Kherson. The offensive of the Ukrainians continues, the Russian airborne troops, glorified in the Russian Federation, which are concentrated near Kherson, throw everything that prevents the escape. However, the area is heavily mined, which slows down the pace of the offensive," the journalist commented.

