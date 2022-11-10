ENG
Residents of liberated village of Bruskinske in Kherson region meet Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military reported taking control of the village of Bruskinske. It is located in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ukrainian military released a moving video of how the liberators were met by the residents of the village of Bruskinske in the Kherson region.

